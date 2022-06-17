The Japanese airline removes the Z from the emblem of its aircraft. Passengers associate it with the Russian invasion of Ukraine

The Japanese airline Zipair has announced that on June 18 it will remove the letter Z from its aircraft. Its clients are worried that the logo with it may indicate support for Russiaʼs war against Ukraine.

This was reported by CNN.

"Weʼve received some feedback from customers about their feelings about the logoʼs design," a Zipair spokesman told CNN.

The airline is trying to move to a new design as soon as possible. Instead of gradually repainting their planes, Zipair will cover the tails of planes with stickers from June 18. And since December of this year they will be repainted, and the redesign is planned to be completed in the spring of 2023.