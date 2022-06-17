Fireworks and loud music were banned in Kyiv

Mykola Zhyrnov, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, issued a separate order on the regime of silence in the capital.

This was reported in the CMS.

From now on, spectacles with the use of pyrotechnics, as well as loud singing and broadcasting of entertaining music with the use of loudspeakers and other audio equipment are prohibited in Kyiv.

"In the context of large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine and the expectation of missile strikes, non-compliance with the regime of silence has a negative impact on the psycho-emotional state of Kyiv residents," the document reads.