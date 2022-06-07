The Ukrainian Parliament registered a bill banning the use of salutes and fireworks

The Verkhovna Rada registered a bill banning the use of salutes and fireworks. The authors emphasize that this issue has become especially relevant due to the war in Ukraine.

The corresponding bill is registered under #7438.

Among the authors are peopleʼs deputies from Servant of the People, Golos, European Solidarity parties, as well as non-partisans.

"Sound and light effects from the use of pyrotechnics harm the psychological health of the population in wartime because of their similarity to the sounds of explosions, especially given the frequency of air alarms in the country and the likelihood of rocket attacks on cities. It will be important to control and limit the use of pyrotechnics after the war, as the vast majority of people will continue to suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder for a long time, resulting from the shelling during hostilities," — said the deputies.

The document plans to add amendments to Article 24 of the Law On Ensuring Sanitary and Epidemic Welfare of the Population. This article regulates the protection of people from the harmful effects of noise. The authors want this article to prohibit the use of any fireworks, salutes and firecrackers, as well as events with them. Exceptions will be only fireworks that have a low level of danger and do not exceed a noise level of 60 decibels. Only the Armed Forces, the National Police and rescuers will have the right to use louder fireworks in cases provided by law.

It is also prohibited to sell or otherwise transmit fireworks, fireworks, and firecrackers with a volume exceeding 60 dB. People under the age of 16 are planned to be banned from buying any pyrotechnics at all.