Ministry of Culture: Ukraine does not agree with the decision to postpone “Eurovision-2023” and demands new negotiations

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy has stated that it does not agree with the decision of the European Language Union to move Eurovision 2023 to another country.

The Minister of Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko wrote about this.

"Ukraine does not agree with the nature of such a decision — when we were confronted with the fact, without discussing the possibility of other options. But believes that it has every reason to hold further talks and find a joint solution that will satisfy all parties. We honestly won Eurovision-2022 and have fulfilled all the conditions within the specified time for the approval process in Ukraine, provided answers and guarantees on security standards and possible venues for the competition," Tkachenko wrote.

He stressed that Ukraine will demand to change this decision because he believes that it will be able to fulfill all its commitments. "Therefore, we demand additional negotiations on holding "Eurovision-2023" in Ukraine," Tkachenko stressed.