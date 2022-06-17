Russian occupiers set up at least 20 camps and prisons in occupied territories of Ukraine

The Russians have set up at least 20 filtration camps and prisons in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Permanent Representative of Ukraine to international organizations in Vienna Yevhen Tsymbalyuk at a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council, Ukrinform reports.

He spoke of torture, gender-based violence and kidnappings, which became "part of Russiaʼs policy of breaking the will of the people of the occupied territories of Ukraine".

Currently, Kherson and Zaporizhia oblasts are among the leaders in the number of abductions by the Russian military. Tsymbalyuk reminded of the Isolation Prison in occupied Donetsk.

"We know very well about the horrors that are going on there," he said.