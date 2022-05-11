”Isolation”, colony and torture. The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol told that Russians do with those who didnʼt pass “filtration”

All those deemed "unreliable" in the filtration camps near Mariupol are taken by Russians to the former penal colony No. 52 in the occupied village of Olenivka, Donetsk Oblast, or to the famous "Isolation" Prison in Donetsk.

The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andryushchenko reported about it.

The minimum term of imprisonment there is 36 days. Captive Ukrainians are tortured, given one can of water for dozens of people, not fed every day, and taken to the toilet once a day. Prisoners are also unable to lie down because the premises are overcrowded.

Some prisoners are released after 36 days, forcing them to sign some papers. There have also been reports of mass disappearances after interrogations.