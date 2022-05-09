Ombudsman Lyudmyla Denisova: Russians deported almost 1.2 million Ukrainians through filtration camps

The Russian occupiers through filtration camps have already deported more than 1.185 million Ukrainians to Russia. This was announced at a briefing on May 9 by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Lyudmyla Denisova, Ukrinform quotes.

Residents of Mariupol are mostly taken to filtration camps. The camps themselves are located in the temporarily occupied Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. The occupiers demand three certificates from the people to move through the occupied territories. The first is that the person has been filtered. The second is to move around the city where the filtration camp is located. The third is to be able to leave the city.

The camp is checking phones for communication with the military and asking about the attitude to the "Russian special operation." If a person does not pass, they are sent to the camp in Donetsk and Dokuchaevsk. If it passes, it is taken to Taganrog, and then by trains across the country. Today there are more than 1.185 million of them, including more than 200,000 children.