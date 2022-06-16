General Mark Milley: The Armed Forces use artillery much more professionally than the Russians

The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley praised the level of mastery of Western weapons by Ukrainian artillerymen, as well as the use of these skills in the fight against the overwhelming force of the aggressor.

This was reported by Ukrinform.

He noted that the Armed Forces had achieved a serious effect on the battlefield using M777 howitzers provided by the United States and its allies. "And we expect that they, the Ukrainians, will also master the HIMARS systems," the general said.

Despite the fact that Russia has a significant artillery advantage, it mostly inflicts chaotic massive strikes, and the Armed Forces do it more professionally and effectively.

"Ukrainians are fighting in a very effective way — both in terms of tactics and fire, as well as maneuvers."