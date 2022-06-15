The United States will send HIMARS systems to Ukraine by the end of June

The United States will send modern HIMARS multiple rocket launchers to Ukraine by the end of June. The Ukrainian military has already completed its exercises.

This was announced at a briefing by the head of the Joint Staff Committee of the US Army Mark Millie.

"By the end of the month, we will hand over HIMARS systems, ammunition and a trained crew for operational use in Ukraineʼs defense," he said.

According to him, the United States has already provided training for 420 Ukrainians on M777 howitzers, 300 Ukrainians on M109 self-propelled howitzers, 129 Ukrainians on M113 armored personnel carriers, another 100 on drones, and 60 on HIMARS.

In addition, Millie noted that Ukraine has already received 97,000 anti-tank systems. This is more than there are tanks in any country in the world.