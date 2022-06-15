Kherson Oblastʼs head Hennadiy Laguta told how local graduates can receive certificates of education

16,600 certificates of basic and general secondary education for school graduates of Kherson Oblast were delivered to Kryvyi Rih. Ninth- and eleventh-grade graduates, their parents, or proxies will be able to obtain the documents. This was announced by the head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration Hennadiy Laguta.

The distribution of the certificates will start on Monday, June 20.

Laguta promised that he would announce the place and time where certificates will be available on his website.

Certificates of graduates who were unable to leave the temporarily occupied territory will be kept for one year after the end of martial law.