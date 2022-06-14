In Kherson, the Russians kidnapped the vice-rector of Kherson State University

The Russian military in Kherson kidnapped the vice-rector of Kherson State University Maksym Vinnyk.

This was reported by the Kherson newspaper "Most" with reference to colleagues of the vice-rector.

The Russians captured Vinnyk near the university dormitory and took him away in an unknown direction.

According to eyewitnesses, the command to armed men to seize Vinnyk was given by a collaborator, Tatiana Tomilina, who led the seizure of Kherson University.

Colleagues of the vice-rector also claim that Maksym Vinnyk has a disability and needs constant medical care.