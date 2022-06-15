The court imprisoned for 15 years the “DNR” militants who took part in the occupation of Sumy oblast

Poltava Oblast Court sentenced four Donetsk Oblast residents to 15 years in prison for high treason.

This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

At the end of February, the men joined the so-called DNR Peopleʼs Militia and served in the same platoon as platoon commander, grenade launcher, grenade launcher assistant, and sniper. They were given a camouflage uniform of the Russian Armed Forces and weapons.

Arriving in Sumy oblast, they carried out the orders of commanders of the Russian army, were on duty at checkpoints, carried out inspections of persons and vehicles. In addition, the platoon commander together with the Russian military broke into the territory of one of the enterprises and looted property, and the assistant grenade launcher robbed the house of a local resident.