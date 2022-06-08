Two Ukrainian citizens were sentenced to 13 years in prison. They fought in the Russian army

Two citizens of Ukraine fought against the Armed Forces of Ukraine as part of the Russian army and provided Russian air defense near the Kakhovka HPP. The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv sentenced them to 13 years in prison with confiscation of property for high treason.

This was reported by the Office of the Attorney General.

These two residents of the temporarily occupied Crimea sided with Russia — in 2014 and 2020 they signed contracts for military service. As part of the army of the Russian occupiers in February 2022, they took part in hostilities in Mykolayiv and Kherson oblasts.

From February 25 to 28, they provided air defense to Russian troops in the area of ​​the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam near Nova Kakhovka, Kherson oblast. And on March 1 traitors entered into fight with the Ukrainian troops around Bashtanka of Mykolayiv oblast. On March 2, 2022 they were taken prisoner in Mykolayiv oblast.