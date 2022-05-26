A third military traitor from the Crimea has already been sent to prison. He joined the Russian army in 2014

The court sent former Ukrainian serviceman Mykhailo Kazarenko to 14 years in prison, who sided with Russia in 2014 and returned to Ukraine in 2022 as part of the Russian army.

This was announced by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine on May 26, and the details are reported by the newspaper "Graty".

In 2014, the military was in Crimea and sided with Russia during the occupation of the peninsula. Eight years later, on February 25, 2022, the former serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with two other traitors, returned to the territory of Ukraine as part of the Russian occupation forces, which entered the city of Nova Kakhovka, Kherson oblast. They were taken prisoner in Mykolayiv oblast.

Interrogation of Kazarenko:

Two other military traitors have already been sentenced to 14 and 15 years in prison.