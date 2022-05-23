The first Russian serviceman received a sentence for killing a civilian in Ukraine — he got life imprisonment

Kyivʼs Solomianskyi District Court handed down the first sentence to a Russian war criminal who shot and killed a 62-year-old Sumy resident during the invasion of Ukraine. The incident took place on February 28 in the village of Chupakhivka.

21-year-old Russian sergeant Vadim Shishimarin was sentenced to life in prison for the crime, a Babel correspondent reported from the courtroom.

Vadim Shishimarin is sentenced to life imprisonment

The Russian is a serviceman of the elite 4th Panzer Panzer Division of the Russian Army.

Shortly before the crime was committed, a tank convoy consisting of Sergeant Shishimarin was defeated by units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Fleeing the fire of Ukrainian defenders, a Russian sergeant and four other occupiers stole a car.

On the way, they killed an elderly man who was returning home so that he would not betray them. The man died on the spot near his house.