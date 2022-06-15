Troops of the Russian Federation again fired at Mykolayiv. Hit the apartment building

Today around the first hour of the day the Russian occupiers again fired at a residential quarter of Mykolayiv, hitting the four-storeyed apartment house. The mayor of the city Oleksandr Sienkevych reported about it.
The roof of the house was destroyed, the floors from the fourth to the second, the load-bearing wall were damaged and the windows were broken. A total of 6 apartments in the house were damaged.
According to preliminary information, one person was injured.
Rescuers from the State Emergency Service and communal services are working on the spot.
- Last night Russians fired at Mykolayiv oblast. Communities of Bashtanskyi, Voznesenskyi, and Mykolayiv areas came under fire. Shyroke, Bereznehuvata, Shevchenkove, Halytsynove, and Prybuzhany communities suffered from Russian attacks. 19 people were injured, all of them hospitalized.