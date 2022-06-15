Troops of the Russian Federation again fired at Mykolayiv. Hit the apartment building

Today around the first hour of the day the Russian occupiers again fired at a residential quarter of Mykolayiv, hitting the four-storeyed apartment house. The mayor of the city Oleksandr Sienkevych reported about it.

The roof of the house was destroyed, the floors from the fourth to the second, the load-bearing wall were damaged and the windows were broken. A total of 6 apartments in the house were damaged.

According to preliminary information, one person was injured.

Rescuers from the State Emergency Service and communal services are working on the spot.