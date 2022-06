The Russian occupiers again fired at the residential quarters of Mykolayiv — the Korabelnyi district suffered. The mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych reported about it.

As of 3 pm on Saturday, June 4, three people are known to have died (two died at the scene, one died on the way to the hospital). Four other people were also injured. It is preliminarily known about three damaged high-rise buildings.