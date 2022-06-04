OC “Pivnich”: Russia fired six missiles at the border areas of Sumy Oblast

On the morning of June 4, Russia fired six air-to-ground missiles on Sumy Oblast. The enemy plane did not cross the state border, it fired missiles from the territory of Russia.

This was announced by Oblast Military Administration head Dmytro Zhyvytskyi.

Pivnich (North) Operational Command clarified that at about 4:05 am the occupiersʼ plane took off from Russia and struck an airstrike. Previously, two missiles hit the area of Pishchane and Stetskivka villages.

There are no casualties among personnel and equipment. Information on casualties among the local population and destruction is being clarified.

Also at about 12:04, observers recorded a jet, which, moving along the state border, launched about 6 missiles on the territory of Ukraine — in the direction of Gudove.

There are no casualties among personnel and equipment.