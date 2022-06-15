The President of France stated that Ukraine will have to negotiate with Russia

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that Ukraineʼs president and other representatives will have to negotiate peace with Russia.

He said this in a speech to the French military in Romania.

"At some point we will have to agree [on something]. The President of Ukraine Zelensky will have to negotiate with Russia, and we Europeans will be at this [negotiation] table," Macron said.

The French leader also did not deny or confirm the information about his intention to visit Kyiv. The media reported that Macron, along with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, would arrive in the Ukrainian capital on June 16.