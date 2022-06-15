The President of France stated that Ukraine will have to negotiate with Russia

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that Ukraineʼs president and other representatives will have to negotiate peace with Russia.
He said this in a speech to the French military in Romania.
"At some point we will have to agree [on something]. The President of Ukraine Zelensky will have to negotiate with Russia, and we Europeans will be at this [negotiation] table," Macron said.
The French leader also did not deny or confirm the information about his intention to visit Kyiv. The media reported that Macron, along with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, would arrive in the Ukrainian capital on June 16.
- On June 4, French President Emmanuel Macron said it was important that Russia not be "humiliated" so that a diplomatic solution could be found as soon as hostilities in Ukraine cease. Ukraine has stated that such statements humiliate Macron.
- Later, Polish Ambassador to Ukraine Bartosz Cichocki suggested that countries that talk about "saving Putinʼs face" give up their territories to Russia. "Thoughts were voiced that someoneʼs face should be saved. Then let them give up their Brandenburg or the Pyrenees," Cichocki said.
- EU Foreign Minister Josep Borrell said that Russia would not disappear after the invasion of Ukraine, and therefore the EU would be forced to learn to coexist with Russia.