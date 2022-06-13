The French embassy denies that their diplomat confirmed Macronʼs visit to Ukraine

Bruno Cossanel, First Counselor at the French Embassy in Ukraine, denies commenting on a possible visit by French President Emmanuel Macron to Ukraine.
This is stated in the message of the French Embassy.
"Mr. Councilor also has no authority to comment on this. He is currently on holiday in France and has no specific information about the above-mentioned visit, which he clearly told the "Suspilne" journalist in response to his question," the embassy said.
- On June 13, Suspilne reported, citing the first adviser to the French ambassador, that Emmanuel Macron plans to arrive in Ukraine on June 15.
- CNN reporters, citing sources at the Elysee Palace, said Emmanuel Macron has not yet decided.