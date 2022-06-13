The French embassy denies that their diplomat confirmed Macronʼs visit to Ukraine

Bruno Cossanel, First Counselor at the French Embassy in Ukraine, denies commenting on a possible visit by French President Emmanuel Macron to Ukraine.

This is stated in the message of the French Embassy.

"Mr. Councilor also has no authority to comment on this. He is currently on holiday in France and has no specific information about the above-mentioned visit, which he clearly told the "Suspilne" journalist in response to his question," the embassy said.