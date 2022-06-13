The French diplomat confirmed Macronʼs intention to come to Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron plans to arrive in Ukraine on June 15.

This was reported to Suspilne by the first adviser to the French Ambassador to Ukraine Bruno Caussanel.

He said the visit was "100% unconfirmed" but planned. According to Caussanel, the French president may arrive in Kyiv after his visit to Moldova.

CNN quoted sources at the Elysee Palace as saying that Emmanuel Macron had not yet decided.

"The President said he would visit Ukraine at the appropriate moment. Several options are being studied, nothing is fixed at this stage," CNN quoted representatives of the Elysee Palace as saying.