La Stampa: Macron, Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Draghi to arrive in Kyiv on June 16

French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit Kyiv on June 16.

This was reported by the Italian newspaper La Stampa.

According to the newspaper, the Italian government considers this visit a sign of support for Ukraine, especially from Italy, which has done the least for the enlargement of the European Union to the east and Ukraineʼs accession to it. In addition, according to the publication, Macron and Scholzʼs trip to Kyiv could mean a change in their rhetoric about Russiaʼs invasion of Ukraine. Both leaders came under devastating criticism after Macronʼs statements about the need not to "humiliate Russia" and after Germany blocked arms supplies to Ukraine. It is also noted that one of the main topics will be the issue of unblocking Ukrainian ports and resuming grain exports.