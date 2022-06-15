NATO is preparing a plan to transfer Ukraine to the Alliance-standard weapons

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has stated that the Alliance is preparing a plan to rearm the Ukrainian army.
"NATO is preparing a plan to convert the Ukrainian army from post-Soviet weapons to Alliance weapons," Stoltenberg said, adding that tonight the Alliance countriesʼ defense ministers must announce new military assistance to Ukraine (including heavy weapons and long-range artillery).
- A meeting of NATO defense ministers will be held in Brussels today, June 15, to discuss Ukraineʼs support in the war with Russia.
- Adviser to the Presidentʼs Office Mykhailo Podoliak called on the West to speed up the supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine. Earlier, he said that Ukraine needs 1,000 howitzers, 300 MLRS, 500 tanks and 1,000 drones for parity with Russia.