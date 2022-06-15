Kherson Oblast Military Administration: There was an explosion in Chornobayivka — there are dead and wounded

In Chornobayivka, Kherson oblast, an explosion occurred near the market. There are injured and dead.

This was announced by Serhiy Khlan, an adviser to the head of the Kherson oblast military administration.

According to him, this is a terrorist act committed by the Russians.

"The occupiers want to intimidate people and take revenge for accurate hits by the Armed Forces on their artillery depots," Khlan assured.

He added that in this way the Russian invaders are trying to destroy the high morale of the people of Kherson.