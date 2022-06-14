Kherson Oblast Military Administration: Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed the ammunition depot of Russian troops in Nova Kakhovka

The Ukrainian military destroyed a Russian ammunition depot in the temporarily occupied Nova Kakhovka in Kherson oblast.

This was announced by Serhiy Khlan, an adviser to the head of the Kherson Oblast State Administration.

"Today at noon our Armed Forces hit the ammunition depot and the military equipment repair center, which was in Nova Kakhovka in one of the industrial districts, very punctually and purposefully. It arrived there very clearly. It detonated from noon until late in the evening," he said.