The US embassy reported on the US military assistance to Ukraine since the Russian invasion

Since the beginning of Russiaʼs war against Ukraine, President Biden has announced 11 tranches of military support for Ukraine.

The US embassy said that these were the packages of defense support.

US security aid currently stands at nearly $ 4.6 billion.

The United States has already sent Ukraine highly mobile artillery missile systems, hundreds of armored multi-purpose vehicles, helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles, counter-battery, counter-mortar and air surveillance radars, and unmanned coast guard vessels.

In addition, the Ukrainian army was provided with:

220,000 artillery shells;

50,000,000 rounds of ammunition;

108 howitzers;

75,000 sets of bulletproof vests and helmets;

26,500 Javelin systems and other anti-tank systems;

1,400 Stinger anti-aircraft systems.

"Each aid package contains what Ukrainians need to defend their country," the US embassy said.