30 million hectares of Ukraine need demining. Pyrotechnic units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs have already demined 2 million

Due to the Russian invasion, 30 million hectares of Ukraine need demining. Pyrotechnic units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs have already carried out initial demining on more than 2 million hectares.

This was announced at a briefing by Interior Ministry spokeswoman Alyona Matveyeva.

She noted that the coastal waters of the Azov and Black Seas are also contaminated by mines, the area in need of demining can reach 19,000 square kilometers.

"Currently, the main efforts of our services are concentrated in Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, as well as in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolayiv, Donetsk, and Luhansk oblasts, where hostilities continue," said a spokeswoman for the Interior Ministry.

Full demining of Ukraine, taking into account international experience, can take from 5 to 10 years.