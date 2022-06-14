Germany plans to supply Ukraine with artillery installations after completing the training of the Ukrainian military

Germany will soon hand over the Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery units to Ukraine.

This was stated by Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht, writes Deutsche Welle.

According to her, the training of Ukrainian soldiers to use these weapons will be completed soon. It is then that artillery units will begin to be delivered to Ukraine. Exactly when the howitzers will be delivered to the site and by which route is not disclosed.

It is noted that Germany is ready to provide Ukraine with seven self-propelled howitzers from the reserves of its own Armed Forces.