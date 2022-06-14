The European Union will buy 110,000 doses of monkeypox vaccine

The European Union will purchase 110,000 doses of monkeypox vaccine.

This was stated by Health Commissioner Stella Kiriakides, reports Deutsche Presse-Agentur.

The agreement is planned to be signed on June 16 to receive the first doses by the end of the month. Kyriakides did not specify the manufacturer of the vaccine, nor its type — whether it is a regular smallpox vaccine that is effective, including against monkeypox, or an adapted drug.

There are currently 900 cases of monkeypox in the EU. There are about 1,400 recorded cases in the world.