The first case of monkeypox was discovered in Poland.

This was reported by the Polish agency PAP.

"I received information that there is already the first patient in Poland, the first confirmed case of monkeypox. Prior to that, we had about ten suspected monkeypox specimens, samples are being investigated. June 10 is the day when we recorded the first case, "said Health Minister Adam Nedzelsky.

A spokesman for the ministry, Wojciech Andrusiewicz, said the patient was in isolation at the hospital.