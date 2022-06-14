Chinese leader Xi Jinping has signed a directive on “special operations” of the Chinese army. This is a bad signal to Taiwan

Chinese President Xi Jinping has signed a directive on the "non-military" use of the Chinese Armed Forces, which may indicate preparations for an invasion of Taiwan under the guise of a "special operation."

This was reported by Radio Free Asia.

The directive enters into force on June 15. Chinaʼs state media do not publish the document, but only point out that it regulates the basic principles of the use of troops in non-war times, the organization of command and types of operations.

According to the Xinhua news agency, the directive is aimed at "protecting peopleʼs lives and property, protecting national sovereignty, security and development interests, and protecting regional stability." The document contains 59 articles in six sections, which serve as a "legal basis for military operations" in the non-war period.

Such operations include disaster relief and naval support, which is what Chinese troops are already doing, but hiding the text of the document is a cause for concern. The RFA writes that this directive could be the legal basis for an invasion in the unimaginable perspective.