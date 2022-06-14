Chinese leader Xi Jinping has signed a directive on “special operations” of the Chinese army. This is a bad signal to Taiwan

Chinese President Xi Jinping has signed a directive on the "non-military" use of the Chinese Armed Forces, which may indicate preparations for an invasion of Taiwan under the guise of a "special operation."
This was reported by Radio Free Asia.
The directive enters into force on June 15. Chinaʼs state media do not publish the document, but only point out that it regulates the basic principles of the use of troops in non-war times, the organization of command and types of operations.
According to the Xinhua news agency, the directive is aimed at "protecting peopleʼs lives and property, protecting national sovereignty, security and development interests, and protecting regional stability." The document contains 59 articles in six sections, which serve as a "legal basis for military operations" in the non-war period.
Such operations include disaster relief and naval support, which is what Chinese troops are already doing, but hiding the text of the document is a cause for concern. The RFA writes that this directive could be the legal basis for an invasion in the unimaginable perspective.
- The Chinese military has been actively building up military power near Taiwan for the past three years. From 2020, Chinaʼs official rhetoric allows for a "reunification" with Taiwan as a result of an armed invasion. Chinese President Xi Jinping called on the military to "focus all its mind and energy on preparing for war."
- In mid-September 2020, the Chinese army conducted large-scale military exercises near the Taiwan Strait. Then an American delegation arrived in Taiwan.
- In January 2021, the United States decided to lift internal restrictions on cooperation with Taiwan. On January 30, China threatened Taiwan with war if the islandʼs independence was recognized by the United States.
- On May 23, 2022, the President of the United States declared that Washington was ready to use military force if China tried to seize Taiwan.
- On June 10, Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenhe said that China would "without hesitation start a war" over Taiwan if the island declared independence.