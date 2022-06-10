China has warned the United States of war over Taiwan if the island declares independence

Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenhe told US counterpart Lloyd Austin that China would "start a war on Taiwan without hesitation" if the island declared independence.
This was reported by The Times Of India and AFP.
Feng stressed that China is ready for war "at any cost." "Taiwan is Chinese. Using Taiwan to deter China will never succeed," Fenghe said.
Austin warned China against "further destabilizing actions."
- The Chinese military has been actively building up military power near Taiwan for the past three years. From 2020, Chinaʼs official rhetoric allows for a "reunification" with Taiwan as a result of an armed invasion. Chinese President Xi Jinping called on the military to "focus all its mind and energy on preparing for war."
- In mid-September 2020, the Chinese army conducted large-scale military exercises near the Taiwan Strait. Then an American delegation arrived in Taiwan.
- In January 2021, the United States decided to lift internal restrictions on cooperation with Taiwan. On January 30, China threatened Taiwan with war if the islandʼs independence was recognized by the United States.
- On May 23, 2022, the President of the United States declared that Washington was ready to use military force if China tried to seize Taiwan.