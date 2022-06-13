The head of the Chernihiv oblast military administration reported on the successful evacuation from the Pryluky district

People in need of evacuation were taken out of the villages of Pryluky district. There are no casualties after the Russian shelling.

This was announced by the head of the Chernihiv oblast military administration Vyacheslav Chaus.

"Today, all the people who needed to be evacuated have been evacuated. We will not talk about their number, because the enemy sees and listens to us," he said.

According to him, the fire is localized and people are safe.

The head of the oblast military administration also discussed with the police the security of the settlements from which the residents left, as well as the security in the places where people were temporarily evacuated.

"In order to save the lives and health of our citizens, the evacuation commission has decided that everyone will stay in the evacuation sites until the morning," added Volodymyr Chernov, head of the Pryluky District Military Administration.