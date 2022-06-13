Curfew is reduced in Zaporizhzhia oblast

The curfew will be reduced in Zaporizhzhia oblast.

The head of the oblast Oleksandr Starukh reported about it.

"From today, it will start at 11 pm and continue until 5 am," he wrote in the Telegram. Starukh added that he instructed the authorities of Zaporizhzhia to consider the issue of "providing favorable conditions for business, as well as extending the hours of public transport in the evening." Currently, the curfew in the region starts at 10 pm.