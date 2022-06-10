An extended curfew will be in effect in most of Zaporizhzhia oblast this weekend. It will begin at 22:00 on June 11, 2022 and end at 05:00 on June 13, 2022, the oblast military reported.

"Given the active hostilities in the region, and given the real threat to human life and safety, as well as to ensure public order during the celebration of the Trinity in 2022, the regional military administration decided to impose an extended curfew in some areas of the region." — it is said in the message.

Thus, an extended curfew is imposed in the districts of Zaporizhzhia oblast:

Vasylivsky;

Berdyansky;

Melitopol;

Polohy.

It is forbidden to be on the street or in other public places without special passes during curfew.