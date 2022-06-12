The Armed Forces control a third of the city of Sievierodonetsk

The Armed Forces of Ukraine control a third of the city of Sievierodonetsk in Luhansk oblast, and street fighting continues.

This was announced by the mayor Oleksandr Stryuk on the air of the telethon.

In the occupied part of the city, people are using humanitarian supplies created by the city administration for two months.

It is possible to leave the outskirts of the city, but it is dangerous. There is no evacuation from Sievierodonetsk due to street fights. The Lysychansk-Bakhmut route is under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, but it is completely fired upon by Russian artillery.