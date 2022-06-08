Zelensky: The fate of Donbas is being decided in the battle for Sievierodonetsk

In his address on the results of 105 days of full-scale war with Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the battle for Sievierodonetsk is one of the most difficult since the beginning of the invasion.

"According to the results of this day, the 105th day of the full-scale war, Sievierodonetsk remains the epicenter of the confrontation in Donbas. We defend our positions, inflict significant losses on the enemy. This is a very fierce battle, very difficult. Probably one of the hardest throughout this war. I am grateful to everyone who defends in this direction. In many respects, the fate of our Donbas is being decided there,” the head of state said.