State Border Guard Service: for a month now more people are returning to Ukraine across the western border than are leaving

For a month now, the number of citizens returning to Ukraine via the western border has been higher than those going abroad.

This was reported in the Western Regional Department of the State Border Guard Service.

In the past 24 hours, 40,000 people left Ukraine. More than 24,000 of them crossed the border into Poland, the rest went to Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova.

Over the past 24hrs, almost 41,000 people came to Ukraine, more than 36,000 of them Ukrainians.

Border guards also registered 129 trucks with humanitarian aid.