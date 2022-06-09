UN: The number of Ukrainian refugees in Europe has exceeded 4.8 million

According to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, more than 7.3 million people have left Ukraine due to Russian invasion. About 2.3 million of them returned, but it turned out that many of them no longer have homes or jobs.

A new report by the commissariat states that the majority of refugees have left for the EU. Currently, more than 4.8 million Ukrainians are there.

As men between the ages of 18 and 60 are, with rare exceptions, unable to leave the country, 90% of Ukrainians who have fled abroad are women and children. They are registered in 44 countries.

Poland and Germany received the largest number of people.