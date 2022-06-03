UN: Almost 3 million Ukrainians have received temporary protection in Europe

According to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, from the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine until the end of May, 2.93 million Ukrainians received temporary protection in Europe.
The largest number of registrations of this status was recorded in Poland — 1.142 million people. At the same time, according to Polish border guards, 3.792 million people have arrived in the country since the beginning of the war, and 1.795 million have left for Ukraine.
In second and third place in the number of registrations are the Czech Republic and Germany — 361.42 thousand and 329.34 thousand people.
At the same time, according to the UN, in Germany, where Ukrainians are allowed to remain unregistered until the end of August, 780 thousand Ukrainians have arrived. This means that less than half of Ukrainians who left for temporary protection applied.
The situation in the Czech Republic is completely different: almost all newcomers have registered under the temporary protection program for Ukrainians.
The situation is similar in most other countries where Ukrainians fleeing the war have arrived. But in Romania, Estonia and Italy, less than half of Ukrainian refugees have registered under temporary protection.