UN: Almost 3 million Ukrainians have received temporary protection in Europe

According to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, from the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine until the end of May, 2.93 million Ukrainians received temporary protection in Europe.

The largest number of registrations of this status was recorded in Poland — 1.142 million people. At the same time, according to Polish border guards, 3.792 million people have arrived in the country since the beginning of the war, and 1.795 million have left for Ukraine.

In second and third place in the number of registrations are the Czech Republic and Germany — 361.42 thousand and 329.34 thousand people.