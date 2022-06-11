For the first time in North Korea, a woman has been appointed minister

For the first time in North Korea, a woman has been appointed to the post of Minister — Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui, who was the chief negotiator on nuclear issues.

This was reported by CNN.

Her appointment came amid tensions on the Korean Peninsula as North Korea aggressively raises its weapons testing program against United Nations sanctions. This year alone, North Korea has launched 17 missiles, including two successful tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles.

In addition, the DPRK is probably preparing to conduct the seventh nuclear test, which will be the first since 2017. The International Atomic Energy Agency has said that the situation around Pyongyangʼs nuclear program is "worrying".

Choe Son-hui at a meeting with the American delegation, 2018.

Who is Choe Son-hui?

Born in 1964 in Pyongyang, she is the daughter of former Prime Minister Choe Yong-rim. She first appeared in the media in 1997 as a translator for North Korean delegates to quadripartite nuclear talks. In 2018, she accompanied North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at summits in Singapore and for a year in Hanoi. In a recent statement last March, she called on the United States to end its "hostile policy" toward North Korea, including joint exercises with South Korea.