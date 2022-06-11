Zelensky formed the Lysychansk City Military Administration and appointed its chief

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky established the Lysychansk City Military Administration and appointed Valeriy Shybik its head.

This is stated in the decree and order on the website of the Presidentʼs Office.

According to the decree, the President instructed the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Luhansk Oblast State Administration to take measures related to the establishment of the military administration of Lysychansk.