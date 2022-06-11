The Russian army destroys all factories in Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk

The Russian army did not leave the surviving industrial facilities in Rubuzhne and Popasna. Currently, the occupiers are destroying factories in Lysychansk and Severodonetsk.

This was announced by the head of the oblast military administration Serhiy Haidai.

He added that the railway depot was damaged during another shelling yesterday. Before that — several industrial shops. Also recorded hits in the building of brick and research plants. In Lysychansk, enemy shells hit the territory of the glass factory, and the shelling damaged a school and a culinary lyceum.

Over the past 24 hours, the occupiers opened fire from various types of weapons on Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk, Ustynivka, Toshkivka, Zoloty, Nyrkove, Hirske, Vrubivka, and Komyshuvas. Partial or complete destruction of housing is very much.