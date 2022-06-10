Police have identified two militants who looted Irpin

Police have identified two Russian militants who looted Irpin during the occupation.

This was reported by the press service of the National Police.

During the investigation, law enforcement officers established that the defendants were natives of Kherson and Donetsk Oblasts. Previously, they were prosecuted for property crimes. In 2014, with the beginning of Russiaʼs armed aggression in the east of the country, criminals became members of illegal armed groups and committed crimes in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk Oblast and Crimea.

Being a member of the armed forces of the Russian Federation, in February 2022 the defendants committed thefts from the apartments of Irpin residents. The attackers appropriated valuables: household appliances and computers, as well as money and jewelry.