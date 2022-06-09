NASA is assembling a research team to study UFOs

The US Aerospace Administration will gather an independent team of researchers this fall to study unidentified air phenomena (UAP). This is how UFOs are called now.

According to The Verge, the study will be open and not secret. Researchers led by astrophysicist David Spergel will try to collect and structure currently available data on UAP, as well as find out the best way to obtain them in the future.

NASA says the research will address the protection and safety of air transport. They add that there is currently no evidence of extraterrestrial origin of the UAP, but they add that due to limited observations it is still difficult to draw logical conclusions about where the UAP comes from.