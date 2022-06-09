NASA is assembling a research team to study UFOs

The US Aerospace Administration will gather an independent team of researchers this fall to study unidentified air phenomena (UAP). This is how UFOs are called now.
According to The Verge, the study will be open and not secret. Researchers led by astrophysicist David Spergel will try to collect and structure currently available data on UAP, as well as find out the best way to obtain them in the future.
NASA says the research will address the protection and safety of air transport. They add that there is currently no evidence of extraterrestrial origin of the UAP, but they add that due to limited observations it is still difficult to draw logical conclusions about where the UAP comes from.
- In March 2021, the former US intelligence chief confirmed that there were still many secret materials about UFOs. In June of that year, US intelligence released a report on UFOs, but could not explain the appearance of these objects.
- Back in April 2020, the Pentagon officially released videos of military aircraft intercepting unidentified flying objects. Interception footage was taken by the crews of American fighter jets in 2004 and 2015. All three videos have previously been made public due to "unauthorized publication in 2007 and 2017", and the US Navy has recognized the authenticity of these videos.
- Prior to that, in 2019, several US Navy fighter pilots reported on the capture and pursuit of unidentified flying objects observed near air bases or American aircraft carriers. The pilots described the incidents that took place from summer 2014 to March 2015.