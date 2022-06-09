News

The National Police is investigating more than 16 thousand cases of crimes committed by the Russian military

Author:
Anhelina Sheremet
Date:

The National Police of Ukraine is investigating more than 16.3 thousand criminal proceedings on the facts of crimes committed by the Russian military.

This was announced on June 9 by the head of the National Police Response Department Oleksiy Sergeyev.

Most investigated proceedings:

  • on violations of the laws and customs of war — 11,740;
  • for encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine — 4,088;
  • for collaborationist activities — 669.

At the same time, the work of police officers at checkpoints continues — it allowed to find:

  • 230 wanted people;
  • 1,500 people who may be involved in sabotage and collaborationism;
  • almost 500 cars that were searched for.

580 weapons, 15,000 rounds of ammunition, 243 grenades and explosives were also seized at the checkpoints.

  • The National Police has opened a hotline for relatives of those killed in the fighting and casualties of the Russian army — the line at 0 894 201 867 works 24 hours a day. Operators are ready to provide advice and clarification on the burial procedure.