The National Police is investigating more than 16 thousand cases of crimes committed by the Russian military

The National Police of Ukraine is investigating more than 16.3 thousand criminal proceedings on the facts of crimes committed by the Russian military.

This was announced on June 9 by the head of the National Police Response Department Oleksiy Sergeyev.

Most investigated proceedings:

on violations of the laws and customs of war — 11,740;

for encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine — 4,088;

for collaborationist activities — 669.

At the same time, the work of police officers at checkpoints continues — it allowed to find:

230 wanted people;

1,500 people who may be involved in sabotage and collaborationism;

almost 500 cars that were searched for.

580 weapons, 15,000 rounds of ammunition, 243 grenades and explosives were also seized at the checkpoints.