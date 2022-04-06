Police have opened a hotline for relatives of those killed in hostilities

The National Police has opened a hotline for relatives of those killed in the hostilities and casualties of the Russian army.

The line number 0 894 201 867 is open 24 hours a day. Operators are ready to provide advice and clarification on the burial procedure.

"The bodies of the victims of Russiaʼs military aggression are being sent for forensic examination to determine the cause of death. After conducting the necessary research, the bodies of the dead are handed over to relatives for burial", explained the Chief of National Police Ihor Klymenko.

For all other questions, you can contact the regional police numbers. The list of phone numbers is at this link.