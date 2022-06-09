Zaporizhzhia oblast military administration: The withdrawal of Russian troops in the Melitopol area was a rotation

The head of the Zaporizhzhia oblast military administration Oleksandr Starukh spoke about the situation with the withdrawal of some Russian troops from Melitopol.

According to him, some units of the occupiers withdrew in the Kherson direction, but representatives of the Donetsk Peopleʼs Republic entered some territories.

"According to our information, the issue is not in the combat units that are accumulating in the areas. At the end of last week, a number of communities removed those structures of the occupier that provided control and terrorized the population. They were removed from the checkpoints and sent in the Kherson direction. So far, in some communities where such a "departure" has taken place, new ones have come in, that is, a simple rotation has taken place," Starukh said.