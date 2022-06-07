Zaporizhzhia oblast military administration: Russian troops withdraw from Melitopol and parts of Vasylivka districts. It can be rotation

The head of the Zaporizhzhia oblast military administration, Oleksandr Starukh, said that Russian troops had begun withdrawing their units from Melitopol and parts of Vasylivka districts to Kherson. It can be rotation.

Zaporizhzhia oblast military administration writes about this in its Telegram channel.

The old man stressed that the Russian units were retreating towards Kherson.

At the same time, he assured that the construction of defense lines is underway in Zaporizhzhia, which significantly helps the Ukrainian military to defend itself. Currently, many fortifications have been built on the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia.