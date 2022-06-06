Mayor of Melitopol: The occupiers left almost all checkpoints in the area, fearing an attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The head of the temporarily occupied Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, said that the occupiers had left almost all the checkpoints in the Melitopol district.

He stated this in his address.

"Three days ago, the Russians left the territory of Melitopol district from almost all checkpoints. They left because our heroic military are doing everything possible and impossible to clear our territory of ruscist invaders as soon as possible. A few days ago, even from Vasylivka [near Zaporizhzhia], the Russians moved towards the Zelenyi Gai, fearing an attack by our Ukrainian heroic military," Fedorov said.